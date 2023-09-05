Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the elephant in the room on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts on the Sunday arrest of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias. Urias was charged with felony domestic violence charges and released on $50,000 bail early Monday morning, according to Jeff Passan.

Roberts said that he was “shocked” by the situation, according to Fabian Ardaya.

“It's certainly very unfortunate,” Roberts said. Regarding the status of Urias for the rest of the season, Roberts said: “For us right now it's, it's day to day. I don't want to get too far ahead of things.”

This is not the first time Urias has gotten into legal trouble during his time with the Dodgers. He was arrested in 2019 for allegedly pushing a woman. Though no charges were filed, he was suspended by Major League Baseball for 20 games following the league's own investigation.

It's unlikely Urias pitches again this season and he has perhaps thrown his last pitch in a Dodgers uniform. The left-hander is a free agent at the end of the season and his arrest brings into question how much interest he will get during the offseason.

Urias is having arguably his worst season on the field since making his MLB debut in 2016. The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts. He allowed 11 runs across his last two starts before the arrest.

The Dodgers are moving toward their second consecutive 100-win season and 10th division title in 11 seasons. While this certainly is an unwelcome distraction, LA has to move forward as soon as possible with the playoffs quickly approaching.