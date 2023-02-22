Los Angeles Dodgers’ top pitching prospect Bobby Miller is in Spring Training with the team. Miller, who could impact the big league ball club this season, told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain what he’s looking to learn from future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, per McKain’s Twitter.

“As a pitcher to be in the game for that long and still be that successful. That takes a lot of hard work,” Miller said of Kershaw. “Taking note on what he does. How he goes about his work. You can’t have a better guy to look up to than that.”

Miller’s ceiling is high without question. He features a blazing fastball with promising breaking pitches. Control has been problematic at times, but the Dodgers are confident he will figure it out sooner rather than later. His control may ultimately determine when he’s called up to MLB, or if he breaks camp with the team.

The Dodgers’ rotation is set to be led by Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin, Noah Syndergaard, and Dustin May will round the starting rotation out. The full rotation will present an obstacle for Miller to start the year with the Dodgers. However, he could work out of the bullpen. If not, he will begin the season in the minor leagues working as a starting pitcher.

Nevertheless, Miller’s MLB ETA is set for 2023. Los Angeles used almost 10 different starting pitchers in 2022, so there’s a strong chance that Miller will break into the bigs at some point this season. For now, he will focus on learning from Clayton Kershaw during Spring Training.