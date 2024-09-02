Brent Honeywell is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With rosters expanding on September 1 and Clayton Kershaw hitting the Injured List with a toe injury, the Dodgers added depth to their staff. Honeywell was part of the equation, despite the team designating him for assignment in mid-August.

Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA caught up with Honeywell on Tuesday before the Dodgers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. In their discussion, Honeywell was candid about what it means for him to be back on a Major League mound with the opportunity to help the Dodgers chase another World Series.

“Honestly I don’t really feel like I ever left the big league level…I felt like I was wanted here even when I wasn’t here,” Honeywell said. “Like I’ve said before, the team’s great, it’s a good clubhouse, and you can’t take stuff like this for granted in the sense of meeting new teammates and getting back in the clubhouse with these guys that I feel like trust in my ability out there for one but two kind of look after me and like having me around.”

Honeywell made his Major League return on August 31, giving up a run in two innings with a pair of walks and strikeouts in an 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks. He seemed to relish the opportunity to jump back into a pennant race against a team that went to the World Series last year.

“I’ve played them the last two years and they play fast, they create havoc and that’s their game,” he said. “That’s their MO. They steal their bases, they take the extra bag and they’re looking to score from first any time they can. They’re trying to win the game, that’s the way they win the game. They’re a good, put-together team.”

Brent Honeywell has embraced his spot in the Dodgers bullpen

In limited action this season, Honeywell has proven himself to be effective in relief. Between time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dodgers, he has thrown 25.2 innings and pitched to a 2.45 ERA. He has only struck out 15 batters, but his walks and hits allowed are both low to compensate.

Speaking to Watson, he had plenty of praise for his teammates and coaching staff, singling out assistant hitting coach Connor McGuinness.

“I think the biggest thing for me was he has an open mind about what I do as a pitcher,” Honeywell explained. “You can tell me what to do but don’t tell me how to do it. I have a different way of going about some things, but I think that makes a pitcher a pitcher. But him and [pitching coach Mark Prior], they’re great. [Manager Dave Roberts has] been great. Dino [Ebel], [Clayton McCullough], you can’t beat it. These guys care so much about the game itself and winning the day and winning baseball games.”

As a unit, the Dodgers' bullpen ranks as one of the best in the Majors with a 3.56 ERA, good for fifth best out of 30 teams. It also ranks third in WHIP (1.18), and sixth in opponent batting average (.224).

“There’s not another bullpen in the league that I’d like to be sharing the field with right now,' Honeywell said. “Any time I can make those guys not have to throw…the job is done.”