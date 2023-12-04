After pitching in the majors for a decade, former Rays, Pirates and Twins starter Chris Archer has joined the Dodgers as a special assistant.

The Los Angeles Angels are hot in pursuit of big time free agents such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Alongside the additions they plan to make on the diamond, the Dodgers have been filling out their front office with intriguing candidates.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer has been hired by Los Angeles as a special assistant in baseball operations, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Archer joins Nelson Cruz as former big leaguers recently hired by the Dodgers.

Archer spent 10 years in MLB, appearing in 243 games. He pitched to a 63-89 record with a 3.93 ERA and a 1,454/476 K/BB ratio. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017 with his arguably best season coming in the latter. That year, Archer pitched to a 12-13 record with a 3.23 ERA and a 252/66 K/BB ratio.

Perhaps Archer is best known for his questionable trade from the Rays to the Pirates. While Austin Meadows and Shane Baz haven't panned out, Tampa Bay also received Tyler Glasnow for Archer. Glasnow just set his career high in strikeouts with 162. Archer lasted two seasons in Pittsburgh, holding a 4.92 ERA.

But regardless of what Archer did during his MLB career, the Dodgers are more concerned about what he can offer now. While his role isn't fully clear, he will be leaned upon for guidance and advice. Pitching in the league for a decade, it's reasonable to think his expertise will be in the pitching department. Los Angeles only hope is that his advisor work will be better than his time with the Pirates.