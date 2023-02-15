Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw hilariously compared MLB’s new pitch clock to the NBA shot clock on Wednesday, per Bill Plunkett.

“I’m going to try not to get a shot clock violation,” Kershaw said of MLB’s new rule.

The league also recently announced that the extra inning rule will remain in effect moving forward, an announcement that drew plenty of strong Twitter reactions.

Clayton Kershaw, who’s known for his specific motion while pitching out of the stretch (with runners on base), may need to speed things up in 2023.

Clayton Kershaw: wave enthusiast pic.twitter.com/CmwJueU0lH — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) July 4, 2022

The pitch clock will have more of an impact on pitchers than people may have originally expected. Clayton Kershaw is still in line to have an impressive 2023 performance. But he’s pitched his whole life without having to deal with a clock in the background. Pitchers around the league will need to work on their tempo during Spring Training. It will certainly be a point of emphasis.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, they happen to have one of the best pitching coaches in baseball in the form of Mark Prior. Prior and the Dodgers’ staff are known for getting the most out of their pitchers. And one would imagine that they will help Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the pitching staff make necessary adjustments for the pitch clock.

Nevertheless, there will likely be players around the league that have trouble making the adjustment. It will be interesting to see the overall effect that the clock has on the game during the 2023 campaign.