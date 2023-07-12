Clayton Kershaw is unable to pitch in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game due to an injury. Nevertheless, Kershaw has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season and was named to the team. Joining Kershaw on the NL squad is ex-Los Angeles Dodgers prospect and current Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray, who was traded in 2021. Kershaw commented on Gray's All-Star appearance, per Nationals beat reporter Jessica Camerato.

“I’m happy for him,” Kershaw said of Gray. “Nice guy, works really hard. He’s really developed a lot from even last year to what I’ve seen on TV this year. It’s really cool to see him get rewarded and be here.”

Kershaw and Gray were teammates in 2021, which was the same year Gray made his MLB debut. Following just two appearances for the Dodgers though, Gray was traded to Washington. The deal has panned out well for the Nationals who received Gray, catcher Keibert Ruiz, and other prospects.

Former Dodgers' prospect Josiah Gray is thriving in Washington

Gray struggled following the trade in 2021. He didn't perform well in 2022 either. At 25-years old, everything is finally coming together for the former Dodgers' high-profile prospect.

So far during the 2023 campaign, Gray owns a 3.41 ERA to go along with 92 strikeouts. Control has been an issue at times, as he's walked 47 hitters, but Gray is flashing signs of stardom. As a result, the Nationals may have a budding ace in their rotation. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to pitch on Tuesday. Whether he does or not, his future is bright.