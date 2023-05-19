Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman hit his 300th MLB home run in style on Thursday night — walloping a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera in the sixth inning of a wild 16-8 Cardinals win.

The 33-year-old stalwart is having another excellent season for the Dodgers, slashing .313/.382/.536 with 36 runs scored, eight long balls, 27 RBI and six stolen bases across 204 plate appearances.

Despite the loss, Los Angeles toasted to the man of the night after the game, with a few teammates sharing some heartfelt words for the first baseman.

“Freddie hit his 300th home run tonight, that’s a pretty special thing to do, man,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw toasted afterwards. “So, congratulations. There’s not too many guys that can say they’ve done that in the world. I think we should celebrate accomplishments and that’s a pretty big one. Congrats, man.”

“It’s just been amazing being on the same side,” Mookie Betts echoed. “Everything Kersh said, I mean, I echo. It’s really good to have you as a brother, bro.”

Freeman responded to the toasts with some emotional words of his own on Thursday night.

“I appreciate it, guys,” the newest member of the MLB’s 300 HR club said with a glass raised. “You guys have been welcoming since the first day I got here last year. It’s a special group. We got a special group together. We’re going to do special things together. Glad to do it in a Dodgers uniform. Thank you, guys.”

It was a touching moment for Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the team will hope he can continue his electric ways at the plate after reaching the milestone in 2023.