Clayton Kershaw leaning towards returning in 2023, but there’s a catch

After some uncertainty around his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw has wowed in the 2022 season. The 34-year-old has a 2.39 ERA and is posting the sixth-highest ERA+ of his legendary career. Despite some injury setbacks, he has had another phenomenal season.

The Dodgers’ star has been strong this season but is still mulling the possibility of retiring from baseball, potentially in this offseason. According to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw said that he is leaning toward a return but did not explicitly say it would be with the Dodgers.

“As of now, I haven’t really thought a whole lot about next year,” Clayton Kershaw said, via the Los Angeles Times. “But I do think I’m leaning towards playing over not, for sure…I hold the right to change my mind, but as of today, I think that I’ve got at least one more run.”

Kershaw was in contact with the Texas Rangers during the last offseason. A return to his home state was definitely in play. He instead signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers to headline one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. He said that this season “has been a blast for me,” so a return makes a ton of sense, especially if winning is his priority.

Whether Clayton Kershaw remains a Dodger for life, joins former teammate Corey Seager in Texas or plays somewhere else, baseball fans will marvel at the veteran’s ability to remain in MLB at such an old age.