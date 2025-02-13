The Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw recently agreed to a contract for the 2025 MLB season. On Thursday, details of Kershaw's Dodgers contract surfaced, via Robert Murray of FanSided.

“Breakdown of Clayton Kershaw’s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources say: one-year, $7.5 million,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The deal includes $1 million each for 13, 14, 15, 16 games started. It also includes $2.5 million for 30 days on active roster, $1 million for 60 days on active roster, and $1 million for 90 days on active roster.”

Kershaw's deal includes plenty of incentives. He is recovering from an injury so it remains to be seen how many games he will end up pitching for LA. The future Hall of Famer should have an opportunity to make some extra money, though.

Clayton Kershaw is returning to Dodgers

Kershaw and the Dodgers were expected to agree to a reunion throughout the offseason. He remained in free agency for a significant portion of the offseason, but now Kershaw is indeed set to return to the only MLB franchise he has ever known.

Clayton Kershaw underwent foot and knee surgery following the 2024 campaign. His injury timeline is fairly uncertain. The Dodgers are hopeful that he can make an impact at some point in the 2025 season.

Kershaw wants to win another championship before he retires. The southpaw has dealt with plenty of retirement rumors over the past few years, but he is not ready to walk away from the game just yet. Perhaps Kershaw can help the Dodgers earn another Fall Classic victory or two before he decides to leave the game.

At the moment, Kershaw is focused on recovering from his surgery and preparing for the new season. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are looking to earn a second consecutive World Series win following their Fall Classic victory against the New York Yankees in 2024.