Jake Marisnick was a member of the infamous Houston Astros team that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. With Marisnick now switching sides and joining the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw sounded off on the outfielder's arrival.

Marisnick is already aware that his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal will get him a few looks around the clubhouse. But they won't be coming from Kershaw. Los Angeles' ace has vacationed with Marisnick in the past and thinks that the outfielder “will be good,” for the Dodgers clubhouse, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

After their battle in the 2017 World Series, it was revealed the Astros had been stealing opposing team's signs throughout the season. While no players were punished, Houston's organization was disciplined by the MLB. Still, Marisnick was one of the players who still received a World Series ring after the now questionable series.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Clayton Kershaw is ready to let bygones be bygones. He has spent personal time with Marisnick and says the former Astro has shown remorse for his involvement. As the Dodgers look to win another World Series, Kershaw thinks Marisnick is a strong addition for the postseason push.

Marisnick has spent time between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox this season, appearing in 42 games overall. He is hitting .225 with two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases.

Upon signing with the Dodgers, Jake Marisnick's first order of business was making sure he was on everyone's good side. But with Clayton Kershaw giving him his vote of approval, Marisnick and Dodgers' sole focus can be getting Los Angeles back to the World Series.