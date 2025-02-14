Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw is officially back with the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 18th season, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Dodgers legend take the mound in 2025.

On Thursday, the Dodgers announced Kershaw’s one-year, $7.5 million contract, making his return to the only MLB franchise he has ever played for official. The deal also includes roster and performance bonuses, allowing Kershaw to earn up to $16 million if he reaches certain thresholds. However, the 36-year-old left-hander revealed that he expects to start the season on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from offseason toe and knee surgeries.

“Clayton Kershaw said he expects to be on the 60-day IL to start the season, but his timeline likely lines up for him to be ready once those 60 days are done,” reported The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on X, formerly Twitter.

Clayton Kershaw returns to the Dodgers for what will likely be his final season

If Kershaw’s recovery proceeds without setbacks, he could return to the Dodgers' rotation by late May, giving the team an experienced arm just as the season begins to take shape. While the Dodgers are well-equipped with a deep rotation—including offseason additions Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow—getting Kershaw back healthy will provide a major boost for a team with championship aspirations.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming off a 2024 season in which he was limited to just seven appearances due to lingering shoulder issues. He posted a 4.50 ERA with a 2-2 record and 24 strikeouts, a far cry from his usual dominance. Now, with a clear recovery timeline in place, Kershaw remains optimistic about contributing later in the season.

His new contract is structured with incentives that reward both durability and performance. In addition to his base salary, Kershaw can earn a $1 million bonus for each of his 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th starts, along with roster bonuses of $2.5 million for 30 days on the active roster, $1 million for 60 days, and another $1 million for 90 days. These incentives highlight the Dodgers' belief that Kershaw can still provide value, even if his workload is managed.

To make room for Kershaw on the roster, the Dodgers transferred right-hander River Ryan, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day IL.

While Kershaw’s absence to start the season isn’t ideal, his expected return aligns with a crucial stretch of the year. If all goes according to plan, the Dodgers will welcome back one of the greatest pitchers of his generation just in time to solidify their rotation for the summer push. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the legendary lefty take the mound once again.