Clayton Kershaw’s hilarious take on Walker Buehler throwing out first pitch at NLDS Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games this season. That obviously earned them home field advantage throughout the playoffs, which begins Tuesday night. They will face their division rival, the San Diego Padres, in the NLDS. It was announced that former All-Star Walker Buehler would throw out the first pitch of Game 2 Wednesday.

Dodgers legend and Game 2 starter, Clayton Kershaw, was asked his thoughts on Buehler tossing out the first pitch. His response is hilarious.

Walker Buehler “needs to be the center of attention at all costs, so he found it,” Kershaw said.

All jokes aside, this Dodgers rotation is lethal, even without Buehler. Julio Urias is a Cy Young contender. Kershaw, when healthy, pitched extremely well this season. Tony Gonsolin had a breakout year and was among the Cy Young contenders until a late-season swoon. He also missed some time with injury. Could you imagine if they had Buehler as part of the rotation?

It’s not just the Dodgers rotation that is elite. Their offense was equally dominant in 2022. Los Angeles led the majors with 847 runs scored. Only the New York Yankees were anywhere close to matching their production. But because of their excellent pitching, the Dodgers run differential was historic. They scored 334 more runs than they allowed this season. That’s one of the best marks in history and the best in almost 100 years.

They accomplished that with Buehler unable to help out after undergoing elbow surgery.. One could argue that Buehler is the most talented pitcher on the roster.