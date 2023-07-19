The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Tuesday's action against the Baltimore Orioles with a record of 8-2 in their last 10 games. The team has been led, as usual, by Clayton Kershaw on the pitching side of things so far in 2023.

Kershaw has an ERA of 2.55 with a record of 10-4 as the Dodgers seek to continue their dominating season atop the National League West.

The Dodgers got a grand slam truth bomb from former All-Star Chris Taylor recently. The team's manager Dave Taylor had a powerful message about Mookie Betts' MVP campaign this season as well.

On Tuesday, Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett said that Kershaw threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and ‘felt no pain' in his shoulder since his cortisone injection three weeks ago. The session indicates that Kershaw may return sooner than expected.

Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards for best pitcher over the course of his career, and won an MVP award in 2014. He is a favorite to win the Cy Young Award again this year, if he can return to form relatively quickly for the team.

The Dodgers currently rank just 18th in the majors in pitching, an indication of the importance of Kershaw's presence to their pitching staff. The Dodgers will conclude their road trip in Baltimore tomorrow before heading to Texas for a three-game set in Arlington with the Texas Rangers.

The team will resume playing the National League on July 28 with a three-game home set against the Cincinnati Reds, who currently reside in second place in the NL Central.