The Los Angeles Dodgers are a great position to claim home field advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s despite the fact that their starting rotation has been in shambles recently. All Star starter Tony Gonsolin is currently on the shelf with a forearm injury. Dodgers ace Walker Buehler has been ruled out after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in his career. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw has even spent time recently on the injured list.

On Wednesday Kershaw made his second start since coming off the IL and looked really good. The Dodgers ace tossed six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out eight batters in a 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Afterwards, Kershaw talked about his performance.

“It was hot out there. Thankfully I had some quick innings early… Honestly I probably had three bad pitches today and they were all three hits and one was a homer. That was frustrating. But overall I felt great, I thought my fastball command was pretty good,” Kershaw said.

It was over 100 degrees in Los Angeles during the game Wednesday. So, it might have been uncomfortable for many of the players, but Kershaw certainly did not show it.

The playoffs are fast approaching and the Dodgers are trying to lock down home field. After Wednesday’s win, they improved to 94-42. That puts them on pace to win 112 games this year, which would be just four shy of the all-time major league record.

The Dodgers have Thursday off before opening a crucial three-game set vs. the Padres.