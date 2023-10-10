The Los Angeles Dodgers are a game away from losing their NLDS square-off against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mookie Betts-led squad had a lot of opportunities to bounce back but they just could not capitalize. Falling to a zero to two series would mean that they need to wake up if they want a chance of advancing all the way to the World Series. No one is more disappointed after the unfortunate loss than Dave Roberts. The manager unveiled how the matchup went and how they could do better in his latest statement, via SportsNet LA.

“I thought all night long we had pitches to hit and couldn't do much with them,” Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers lost to the Diamondbacks in the NLDS showdown.

It was not a terrible defeat for the team. They were able to stop Arizona from scoring more than a single run in the last 7 and 1/3 innings. Kike Hernandez had an opportunity to score for the Dodgers. But, it was caught which prevented any scoring outburst from happening.

All of these led Roberts to conclude that the series is not yet over and there is still a lot of fight left in them, “There's certainly fight, there always has been, but it comes down to results too.”

There is a big hole that Mookie Betts and the Dodgers placed themselves inside. The pressure is now on them to bounce back in Arizona. Will they be able to do it or will the Diamondbacks be another NL West squad to eliminate them?