So far in this college football season, the Colorado football team has been the main storyline. Deion Sanders took over as head coach in the offseason, and he's done a tremendous job so far. The attention that the program is getting is unlike we have ever seen in college football. The Buffaloes take on USC this Saturday, and a plethora of celebrities will be in attendance for the game. It is sure to be an exciting matchup, and the attention of the program is veering off into other sports as well. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had some fun with a dress up day to celebrate their successful season, and many members of the team dressed up like the Colorado football team, including manager Dave Roberts.

Dave Roberts decided to go with a Deion Sanders look for dress up day with the Dodgers. He got the cowboy hat, he got the sunglasses, and he looked the part. This gesture from the Dodgers is sure to fire up the Colorado football team.

What makes it more interesting is the fact the Dodgers are in Los Angeles, and this is right before USC heads to Boulder to take on Colorado. USC is also located in Los Angeles, so it looks like the Dodgers might not be supporting the home town university.

The Dodgers regular season is almost up, and the playoffs will begin shortly. Los Angeles is going to get the two seed in the National League as they are only behind the Atlanta Braves.