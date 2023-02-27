Los Angeles Dodgers’ head coach Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on Manny Machado’s 11-year, $350 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres, per Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.

“I’m very happy for Manny. I love Manny,” Roberts said. “I love the way he plays the game. Heck of a baseball player. We’re going to have to deal with him as far as we can see out. I think it’s good for baseball. I think Mr. Seidler spending money, getting the right guy to build around. Good move and now we just have to figure out how to get him out.”

Manny Machado has given the Dodgers trouble in the past. Ever since leaving LA to join San Diego, he’s performed well versus Los Angeles. Machado has hit 15 home runs in 277 career at-bats against the Dodgers. Dave Roberts and LA will need to figure out a way to “get him out.”

Prior to the extension, there were a number of teams listed as potential landing destinations for Machado. The Dodgers were rumored to be split on pursuing him in 2023 free agency. It is no secret that his previous tenure in Los Angeles ended on a sour note. However, adding a player of his caliber may have still been appealing.

In the end, the Dodgers won’t even have an opportunity to make a decision as a result of Machado’s Padres extension. They will see plenty of Manny Machado over the next 11 years.

It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers’ pitching staff can identify a weakness and find ways to retire him moving forward.