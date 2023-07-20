Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias allowed eight earned runs in the team's 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, which was the first time he had allowed seven or more runs in a start. His manager, Dave Roberts, remains confident in him.

“I think no one's more frustrated than Julio,” Roberts said, via MLB.com. “In my chair, I'm going to bet on him any day of the week.”

The Dodgers were confident Urias, who led the National League in wins and ERA in 2021 and 2022, respectively, had found a groove. He had given up at least five runs four times in 13 starts but improved lately, recording two consecutive wins when he gave up four combined hits.

He struggled Wednesday, but Roberts believes he can rebound.

“I do think this year probably more than any other we've had to kind of figure out the delivery from start to start within the start,” he said. “It's a work in progress right now. I'm never going to bet against that guy.”

The Dodgers will need Urias to be at his best when they get to September and the postseason. They have a 55-40 record and lead the NL West by 1 1/2 games.

Los Angeles has been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB in the last 10 years. They have won the NL West nine times and the World Series in 2020.

The Dodgers will look to fend off the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants to win the NL West. They have played very good baseball lately, winning nine of their last 12 games.

Los Angeles will play the Texas Rangers Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT.