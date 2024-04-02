During an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the broadcast accidentally picked up the PitchcCom of LA utility player Kike Hernandez while he was being interviewed, leading to everyone tuning in to hear “Changeup” and “Fastball.” It caught a lot of people by surprise, but it didn't seem to significantly alter the game.
Dave Roberts speaks up about PitchCom incident in Dodgers vs Cardinals
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts caught a whiff of the PitchCom incident during the Cardinals game and commented on it by taking a hilarious little jab that had the Houston Astros catching a stray from the Los Angeles skipper (via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times).
Dave Roberts did hear about the Pitchcom being overheard on the broadcast yesterday, but doubted it gave the Cardinals any kind of advantage. With a smile, he added: “I would have a little comment about a trash can, but I’m not gonna go there.”
Whether the Cardinals did pick up on the inadvertent tipping of those two pitches or not, at the end of the day, it was the Dodgers who came out on top of the contest to the tune of a 5-4 score. Max Muncy's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be all the Dodgers needed to stave off the Cardinals, who saw their 4-0 lead melt down, beginning in the sixth inning.
“I feel relaxed and that to me that’s the most important thing. When I’m relaxed, I’m not pressing. I’m able to just see the ball and try to get a good swing on it,” Muncy said after helping the Dodgers secure the win versus the Cardinals, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
In a sense, getting a couple of their pitches tipped, albeit unintentionally, and still overcoming a 4-0 deficit in the same game goes to show how incredibly potent the Dodgers are, not just on paper but on the field as well. In any case, ESPN should learn its lesson. Just imagine if it happened during a high-stakes game in the MLB playoffs with everything on the line for two teams. That's a scenario that could potentially create a massive controversy.
The Dodgers boast of a scary, superstar-laden batting order featuring the 1-2-3 combo of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani and a pitching rotation that has Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bobby Miller, James Paxton, and Tyler Glasnow.
Los Angeles, which won all but one game in the four-game series against the Cardinals, will continue their homestand at Dodger Stadium with a three-leg set against National League West division rivals San Francisco Giants that starts Monday night.
Astros still getting trolled over 2017 cheating scandal
Roberts doesn't need to explain what he was alluding to with that dig at the Astros, as most baseball fans are well-versed about Houston's sign-stealing scandal that rocked the big leagues several years ago.
It goes way back to 2017 — the same season Houston won the World Series in seven games against the Dodgers — when the Astros, as discovered later on, used a complicated scheme that involved a camera in the outfield of their home stadium, a TV monitor the dugout, and a trash can to relay the type of pitch coming at Houston hitters.