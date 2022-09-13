Dave Roberts paints blurry picture of Tony Gonsolin’s real chance to return in time for the MLB postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a lock to make the 2022 MLB postseason but they still have some issues to sort out. That includes the injury of All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has not pitched since Aug. 23 because of a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has already thrown a bullpen session, so that’s a good sign in terms of his progress, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was far from sounding definitive on whether the pitcher will be back soon enough to be active in time for the 2022 MLB postseason in October.

“I wouldn’t say I’m totally encouraged or discouraged,” Roberts said when asked about his thoughts on Tony Gonsolin throwing a bullpen session, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I think it’s kind of a day-to-day thing, Roberts added.”

Roberts is also keeping his optimism that Tony Gonsolin will be active in the postseason.

“Right now, I’m still confident. But obviously every day, every ’pen that goes by that he’s not at full strength — a little less confident.”

Gonsolin has simply been one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this year. Before hitting the 15-day injured list, Tony Gonsolin has managed to put together a 16-1 record across 23 total starts. He also owns a 2.10 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.

The Dodgers are virtually assured of the National League West division title with over 20 games lead atop the group, but could also still do better to continue keeping the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at bay for the no. 1 seed in the NL.