The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS in three games, bringing a lot of reactions from the fans after their World Series aspirations. The status of manager Dave Roberts was a giant question mark, although Andrew Friedman put those rumors to bed by stating that Roberts will be back in 2024, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

‘Andrew Friedman confirmed that Dave Roberts will be back next year, and doesn’t currently expect other changes to the coaching staff'

Dodgers: Dave Roberts staying in LA

So, the Roberts rumors can be put to an end once and for all. The Dodgers finished the regular season with a 100-62 record and first place in the National League West. However, they couldn't get it done against their division rivals, although the poor pitching and disappointing offensive performances by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman had a lot to do with the Dodgers playoff loss.

Friedman also mentioned that the Dodgers' loss in the postseason wasn't for a lack of effort and he won't make any other coaching staff changes, at least at this time (h/t Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA).

‘“The one thing I can say with absolutely certainty is this was not from lack of effort.” — #Dodgers Andrew Friedman when asked if there will be any staff changes. He said he thought Dave Roberts and the entire coaching staff did an incredible job this season.'

The Dodgers will have Dave Roberts in the dugout next season, but it's going to be a long offseason thinking about what could've been for the boys in blue.