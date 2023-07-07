The Los Angeles Dodgers are used to injuries at this point and have so far shown the ability to weather all of their adversity (48-38 and currently in second National league Wild Card spot). But the latest injury update for reliever Daniel Hudson goes beyond just the shaky state of the Dodgers bullpen. It is downright devastating.

The veteran missed almost a year with a torn ACL before finally making it back at the end of June. Three appearances later and Hudson is headed back to the injured list (15-day) with a sprained MCL. Manager Dave Roberts was beside himself when discussing this latest setback to the 36-year-old.

“I can’t put into words how frustrating and how disappointing this is for him,” Roberts said, per Ron Gutterman of Dodger Insider. “It’s difficult because I know the grind of what he’s gone through. You feel like an outcast when you’re not around. You feel like ‘why am I doing this? Is it worth it?’ My heart breaks for him.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hudson has not allowed a run across three innings pitched this season and earned an emotional save Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. No surgery will be needed, but Roberts said the right-hander will miss a good amount of time due to rehab. LA has racked its brain on how to fix the bullpen all season. There has been marked improvement of late, but the Dodgers could be lacking for depth when they near the playoff push.

A healthy Daniel Hudson could be a difference maker. And if nothing else, his comeback could end up being a heck of a feel-good story. There might be a long road ahead before that becomes a possibility, though.