Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Brewers having won eight of their past ten games overall. Los Angeles most recently earned a 2-1 series win over the San Diego Padres and will look to keep their momentum going versus the Brewers. LA is sending Tony Gonsolin to the mound on Monday night, and Dave Roberts revealed what he’s expecting from the right-hander in his third start back from injury, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“With Tony, this is his third start, so we feel good where he’s at,” Roberts told Kirsten Watson prior to Monday’s game. “I think ideally if we can get him through six innings, six and 90 (pitches) is something. I think the strength is there, I think the velocity should tick up a little bit, see some more strikeouts I think today.”

Gonsolin began the 2023 regular season on the injured list after suffering an injury during spring training. Through two starts since returning to the Dodgers, Gonsolin has allowed only three earned runs over eight innings of work (3.38 ERA) while striking out four. His strikeouts are down, but that isn’t surprising given that he’s only a couple of starts into his season. As Roberts mentioned, that number will likely begin to increase soon.

The Dodgers are getting healthy and the results are speaking for themselves. Los Angeles is currently playing their best brand of baseball of the young ’23 campaign. Gonsolin will look to keep Milwaukee’s offense in check on Monday evening at American Family Field.