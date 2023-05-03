Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave high praise to rookie pitcher Gavin Stone ahead of his debut Wednesday afternoon. Roberts compared Stone to another Dodgers pitcher, Walker Buehler.

“I think he’s like Walker in some senses. Less chirpy. But I think the quiet confidence, certainly the build is similar. I think Walker is a fair comp, less the chirpiness,” Roberts said.

Stone, a 2020 draft pick, is making his first major league start as the Dodgers go for the sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 24-year-old has a 2.69 career ERA in 55 games (53 starts) in the minors. He dominated his way through three levels last season to the tune of a 1.48 ERA in 25 starts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season Stone struggled out of the gate, allowing 12 earned runs in his first four starts. He settled down to give up just one run across his last two starts, striking out 15 hitters in 9.2 innings.

If Stone can be half of what Buehler has been during his major league career, the Dodgers will be more than pleased. Buehler established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in the league in 2018 and has a 2.95 ERA in 106 starts with the Dodgers in his career. He is unlikely to pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August.

The Dodgers have equipped Dave Roberts with a plethora of all-stars throughout his tenure as manager. Though Gavin Stone has yet to establish himself at the big league level, Roberts is expecting big things from a guy who reminds him of ace and two-time all-star Walker Buehler.