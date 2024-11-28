On Wednesday, the MLB suspended Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Jose D Hernandez for the 2025 Arizona Complex League after he tested positive for the PEDs boldenone and nandrolone. Hernandez's positive results for performance-enhancing drugs warranted a long-term suspension under pro baseball's minor league drug program.

Hernandez' suspension is also “without pay,” according to Matthew Moreno on X, formerly Twitter.

The 21-year-old minor leaguer played 26 games last season for the ACL Dodgers, where he hit .302 with four homers and 21 RBIs. In 2019, Hernandez agreed to a contract with the team, which included a $10,000 signing bonus.

Dodgers minor leaguer suspended

This year, besides the Dodgers minor leaguer Jose D Hernandez, the MLB has suspended twenty players for using PEDs. Nine of the suspended players were under the minor league program, while nine others played under the new program for minor leaguers assigned outside the USA and Canada.

On the other hand, the MLB has suspended two players under the major league drug program.

For example, Cincinnati Reds prospect Noelvi Marte tested positive for boldenone, which warranted a suspension for the first 80 games of last season.

Meanwhile, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez also received an 80-game suspension on June 23 after he tested positive for clemiphene, another performance-enhancing drug, which the MLB announced just two days after debuting in the majors.

While the MLB has survived the “steroids era,” when many great players, including Barry Bonds, allegedly used performance-enhancing drugs that led to increased offensive output, doping is still very much a reality in the sport.

Bonds is the MLB's all-time home run leader, but they never inducted him into the National Baseball Hall of Fame because the voters believed he had used PEDs during his career.

Moreover, Bonds' Hall of Fame eligibility had already expired, as his PED scandal kept him from passing the required voter threshold from 2013 to 2022.

Doping in pro sports remains a contentious issue, particularly after the MLB has stopped testing for steroids for the first time in 20 years back in 2022.