During the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League final, a massive brawl ensued and it included former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig. Clips of the melee went viral, and Puig himself wasn't happy about how he was portrayed by the media. The right fielder took to social media to post tweets defending himself, saying that he was never an instigator during the brawl.

One of his tweets was a call out to multiple media outlets. Puig tagged a number of media X (Twitter) accounts, lamenting how his name was being tarnished and how his children would see the headlines used by these media outlets. Additionally, the tweet came with a video of a talk-show host saying that Puig does not deserve the headlines used by those covering the brawl.

Puig posted another tweet, showing a video of him being sucker punched by an opponent. The video also included a clip from the audience's perspective, where Puig was visibly seen defending himself from three opponents at the corner of the stadium. In addition, the 33-year-old explained that he was only focused on playing the game and that the video showed why he wasn't handed a punishment.

Furthermore, Puig also typed a tweet expressing disappointment with how he was portrayed to be an instigator, adding that his only focus was to bring a championship to his team in the Venezuelan League. On top of that, his tweet quoted another which touched on the subject of media headlines and narratives.

Yasiel Puig is not happy and one can see why. Still, his tweets have attracted plenty of attention, so more people are now seeing the perspective from his side. At the moment, however, the former Dodgers All-Star can only wait and hope that the entire baseball community starts moving forward from the incident.

