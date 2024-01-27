Yasiel Puig clears the air on what really happened

During the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League final, a massive brawl ensued and it included former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig. Clips of the melee went viral, and Puig himself wasn't happy about how he was portrayed by the media. The right fielder took to social media to post tweets defending himself, saying that he was never an instigator during the brawl.

One of his tweets was a call out to multiple media outlets. Puig tagged a number of media X (Twitter) accounts, lamenting how his name was being tarnished and how his children would see the headlines used by these media outlets. Additionally, the tweet came with a video of a talk-show host saying that Puig does not deserve the headlines used by those covering the brawl.

This is for @TMZ @nypost @DailyMail @DodgersNation and everyone else who share false news about me yesterday. You have to stop. I am not bully- you are bully and what is going to make you stop? I help myself already, I do things right, I was hit and kicked with spikes but you put… pic.twitter.com/yF9x71RaP7 — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) January 26, 2024

Puig posted another tweet, showing a video of him being sucker punched by an opponent. The video also included a clip from the audience's perspective, where Puig was visibly seen defending himself from three opponents at the corner of the stadium. In addition, the 33-year-old explained that he was only focused on playing the game and that the video showed why he wasn't handed a punishment.

Here is what real happened. Not just what you show your readers. This is from my agent @lisettecarnet so if you have more questions ask her. This is why I wasn’t punished for it, what happened had nothing to do with me they did this to me on purpose.

I still playing and now my… pic.twitter.com/agAFYCBzU3 — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) January 26, 2024

Furthermore, Puig also typed a tweet expressing disappointment with how he was portrayed to be an instigator, adding that his only focus was to bring a championship to his team in the Venezuelan League. On top of that, his tweet quoted another which touched on the subject of media headlines and narratives.

Thanks you sir. I no know what to do anymore- I do nothing, I keep everyone calm and from nowhere I get hit in head. But my agent shows all videos and yet I see now what they show back in USA somehow is me starting fight which is not true. I play today, i no get punished because… https://t.co/tMJcQQF2N3 — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) January 26, 2024

Yasiel Puig is not happy and one can see why. Still, his tweets have attracted plenty of attention, so more people are now seeing the perspective from his side. At the moment, however, the former Dodgers All-Star can only wait and hope that the entire baseball community starts moving forward from the incident.