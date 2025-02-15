The Los Angeles Dodgers come into 2025 as the overwhelming World Series favorites. After winning the Fall Classic last season, they improved multiple parts of their lineup. Freddie Freeman won World Series MVP with a historic performance while dealing with an ankle injury. Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times has the latest on the first baseman as spring training begins.

Freddie Freeman said today he is “perfectly on track” to be ready for the Dodgers' season-opener in Tokyo next month,” Harris reported. “Freeman hasn't been cleared to run yet after having offseason ankle surgery, but hopes to be by next week.”

The Dodgers added Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates, just to name a few this offseason. They also brought Kike Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez back to their stacked lineup. With all of this offseason movement, it's easy to forget the historic World Series performance Freeman just had.

While dealing with this ankle injury, Freeman hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs in the five-game series. His Game 1 walk-off grand slam set the tone for the series and launched the Dodgers to victory. Now, he should be ready for Opening Day as Los Angeles looks to repeat.

The Dodgers could get a big season out of Freddie Freeman

At every slot of the 26-man roster, the Dodgers have a potential All-Star. Each of their five pitchers has Cy Young potential, they have three former MVPs, and their deep lineup carried them through the season last year. Freeman is a huge part of that and when he is in the lineup, the Dodgers are nearly unbeatable.

Freeman missed 15 total games last regular season, mostly due to a family health issue. He nursed the ankle issue throughout the season and missed three postseason games with the injury. But when the World Series came around, Freeman was out there and lifted the Dodgers to victory. With a healthy first baseman in tow, the Dodgers should be back on the World Series track.

Freeman is heading into his fourth season in Los Angeles after a 12-year run with the Atlanta Braves. The first half of his six-year deal with the Dodgers was a roaring success. But the second half has massive expectations with a superteam built around him. When Los Angeles goes to Tokyo to play the Chicago Cubs, Freeman will be back at 100%, which he was not when he put the exclamation point on the 2024 season.