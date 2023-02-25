The MLB pitch clock caused an uproar on Saturday after a hitter was called out with the bases loaded in the 9th inning of a tie game for taking too long to get back into the box. Superstars such as Manny Machado have already committed pitch clock violations as well. However, Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Freddie Freeman isn’t worried about it, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“Not for me,” Freeman responded when asked whether or not he had any anxiousness with the pitch clock during the Dodgers’ Spring Training opener on Saturday. “I’m pretty much in the box, stay in the box. I had no problems with any of the rules today… life is a game of adjustments. You just take them in stride and just keeping moving forward. ”

Freddie Freeman later added that “rules are rules” and that he just needs to “keep going.”

The Dodgers ultimately lost the game to the Milwaukee Brewers by a final score of 7-4. But Freeman smashed a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. Freeman, who often drives the ball to left-center, pulled this homer over the right field fence.

Left-handed hitters are notorious for taking advantage of pitches low and inside, and that is exactly what Freddie Freeman did on that swing.

Freeman is currently preparing to play for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. For now, he will look to get rid of any offseason rust, which he did not show by any means on Saturday, during the first couple weeks of Spring Training.