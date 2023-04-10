Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are poised to begin a series with their NL West rival San Francisco Giants. While it’ll be an away game for the Dodgers, Freeman will feel right at home.

Freeman has reached base safely in 30 consecutive games at Oracle Park, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. He holds the longest streak in Oracle Park’s history. Max Muncy isn’t too far behind Freeman, as he has reached safely in 26 straight games.

The Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman after he spent the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves. Since arriving to Los Angeles, all Freeman has done is hit. The first baseman has appeared in 169 games with the Dodgers, hitting .331 with 22 home runs and 103 RBI. He was an All Star and finished fourth in NL MVP voting after his first year in LA.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season, Freeman has been tearing the cover off of the ball. Over the Dodgers’ first 10 games, Freeman has hit an incredible .421 with a home run and two RBI. He has struck out just four times compared to his seven walks.

Despite Freeman’s offensive output, the Dodgers have gotten out to just a 5-5 start to the season. Los Angeles will have an opportunity to gain some early momentum against the Giants. Freeman has proven that he has no problems playing in Oracle Park. In fact, he thrives.

Los Angeles knows the importance of every game against an NL West. Heading to San Francisco, the Dodgers will lean on Freddie Freeman to help them take the series.