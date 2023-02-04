Every baseball player knows that one of the most difficult aspects of the game is choosing a walk-up song. So Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his 2023 walk-up music for him. And Freeman revealed that Charlie chose Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” as his song for the season, per Vincent Samperio.

“I looked up the lyrics, the English version of that, I’m like ‘uhh don’t know if I can really do that,'” Freeman told reporters at Dodgers’ FanFest. “He (Freddie Freeman’s son) has no idea what the words mean. He likes to dance to the song… there’s a clean version so I think I can pull it off.”

However, Freddie Freeman’s wife wasn’t so sure about the decision.

“I showed my wife the lyrics though, and she wasn’t too thrilled,” Freeman said.

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular artists in music right now. Many athletes around the MLB world use his music as their walk-up songs. And it appears that Freddie Freeman will roll with Bad Bunny in 2023.

The Dodgers also announced at the FanFest that they will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 this season. Valenzuela, a Dodgers’ legend, is remembered as one of the best pitchers to ever play for Los Angeles.

Overall, the Dodgers’ FanFest was a success. With the season right around the corner, fans are growing excited to watch the ball club at Dodger Stadium once again. The 2023 campaign projects to be an exciting year for Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers.