Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Gavin Stone has struggled to find success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after his call up to the big leagues. Those struggles have led to Dave Roberts and the Dodgers reconsidering Stone‘s spot in the rotation.

Los Angeles is “reassessing” Stone’s next turn in the rotation, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. If the Dodgers were to skip Stone’s start, Michael Grove would likely be activated off the injured list to pitch against the New York Yankees.

Stone has made two starts since his call up to the Dodgers. He holds a 10.13 ERA and a 2/7 K/BB ratio. His most recent start against the Atlanta Braves is a leading cause of Los Angeles’ concern. Stone lasted just four innings, allowing five earned runs off of five hits. He walked five batters compared to just one strike out.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite his performance on the mound, the Dodgers have actually gone on to win both of Stone’s starts. However, that doesn’t mean Los Angeles is impressed with what they’ve seen.

Still, Gavin Stone is the fourth-best prospect in the Dodgers organization and the 43rd-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. He dominated the minor leagues in 2022, holding a 1.48 ERA and 168/44 K/BB ratio over 26 appearances.

Stone may still have plenty of potential, but he is running out of chances. Dave Roberts and company will come together to decide if Stone deserves another chance. If Los Angeles decides to give Stone another start, one more blowup could be his ticket right back to the minor leagues.