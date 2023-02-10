The good times will not stop with Fernandomania. The Los Angeles Dodgers will induct Cy Young Winner Orel Hershiser and premier pinch-hitter Manny Mota into the Legends of Dodger Baseball sometime this year, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

The news came just days after the franchise announced they would be retiring fan favorite Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey. Hershiser and Mota were each integral parts of many great LA teams. They join an elite group of Dodgers that includes only Valenzuela, Steve Garvey, Don Newcombe, Maury Wills and Kirk Gibson.

Hershiser posted an ERA below 4.00 in all but one of his first 12 years in Dodger Blue, but it was the 1988 season that solidified him as a franchise legend. He won 23 games, threw 15 complete games, had eight shutouts and recorded an ERA of 2.26. No surprise, Hershiser was unanimously named the NL Cy Young.

He was more than just a regular season pitcher, though. His utter dominance in that year’s postseason- 3-0 with 1.05 ERA- not only catapulted the “I don’t believe what I just saw” Dodgers to the World Series title but should be regarded as one of the best stretches the game has ever seen. The borderline Hall of Famer shared his reaction to being formally recognized as a Dodgers legend.

“This is amazing to be placed among the greats in franchise history. This is the part of life that you never imagined,” Hershiser said per Dodger Insider’s Cary Osborne. “The Dodgers have been one of the most important parts of my life. I love my teammates, I love this organization, and I love you fans.”

Manny Mota revolutionized the role of a pinch-hitter while in LA. He made the most of every plate appearance, hitting over .300 for his career. Mota broke new ground when he was selected to the 1973 National league All-Star Team. He was a member of three pennant winners, but never won a Fall Classic. Mota remained a fixture in the organization long after he retired, serving as a coach for 34 seasons before transitioning into broadcasting.

“I’m very grateful to the Dodgers for selecting me as a Legend of Dodger Baseball,” Mota said. “I don’t consider myself a legend. I consider myself another person who always tried to contribute to the organization and give the organization all my best.”

Hershiser and Mota’s commemorative plaques will be proof to young fans just how important they were to one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball.