By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Rafael Devers’ extension with the Boston Red Sox will impact the Los Angeles Dodgers. Devers was reportedly expected to be a “top target” for LA next offseason, per Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio. But Devers’ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Red Sox obviously dampens the Dodgers’ plans in that regard.

The deal was one Boston had to make. They couldn’t afford to lose another star after seeing key players such as Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and JD Martinez end up elsewhere in recent years.

Although the Dodgers were mentioned as potential free agency suitors for Rafael Devers prior to the extension, the idea of a trade as soon as this offseason wasn’t out of the question. If the Red Sox felt as if they were not going to be able to re-sign Devers, they may have looked into a trade. The last thing Boston would have wanted would be to have lost Devers and received nothing in return.

And the Dodgers, who’ve had a quiet offseason, would have been a feasible trade destination.

So what is the Dodgers’ next course of action following the Rafael Devers-Red Sox deal?

Many people around the MLB world believe that the Dodgers have been saving money for next offseason. LA is expected to make a run at signing Shohei Ohtani. But re-signing Julio Urias will be a crucial move the Dodgers need to make as well. The Dodgers may even consider discussing an extension with Urias prior to the 2023 campaign.

And with Rafael Devers set to remain in Boston for the next 11-years, the Dodgers will likely implement a combination of Miguel Vargas and Max Muncy at third base in 2023.