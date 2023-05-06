Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy was removed from Saturday’s game versus the San Diego Padres due to an illness, per Fabian Ardaya. LA ultimately lost the game 5-2 at Petco Park.

Muncy has been swinging the bat well in recent action. He’s rebounded nicely following his down 2022 season and the Dodgers are hoping he doesn’t need to miss much time due to his current illness. His presence, if he’s able to play during the weekend, will be especially important against this talented Padres team.

So is Max Muncy playing tonight vs. the Padres?

Max Muncy injury status vs. Padres

Max Muncy’s status is up in the air after exiting Friday’s game with flu-like symptoms. The Dodgers are still hopeful that he can return on Saturday as a DH. However, the odds of Muncy playing third base appear to be slim at the moment.

Muncy entered the 2023 season with aspirations of bouncing back following his forgettable 2022 performance. So far, he’s accomplished his goal. Muncy is currently hitting .232/.388/.621 with a 1.009 OPS and a league-leading 12 home runs. His batting average isn’t where he wants it to be, but Muncy is slugging well and getting on-base at an efficient rate.

The Dodgers are in first place in the NL West heading into Saturday’s contest. Max Muncy has certainly helped them find success in 2023. However, LA holds just a one game lead over the Padres, so this Saturday affair has important implications.

When it comes to the question of is Max Muncy playing on Saturday, the answer is maybe.