Mookie Betts will make his MLB Spring Training debut on Monday when the Los Angeles Dodgers faceoff against the San Diego Padres, according to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett.

Betts is in the lineup and slated to play right field in Peoria in the first of two spring training meetings between the National League West division rivals.

Ryan Pepiot will start for the Dodgers, making his 2023 spring training debut after making his major league debut last campaign. Righty Nabil Crismatt will start for San Diego.

The game comes just a day after the Padres and Manny Machado agreed on a monster contract extension that will keep the slugger in San Diego for the rest of his career, which is sure to disappoint Dodgers fans.

That being said, the Padres will be paying Machado into his age 41 season; that’s added to Yu Darvish who will be paid by the franchise until he’s 41, and Fernando Tatis Jr. who will be 35 when his deal expires.

The other Cactus League game between the Dodgers and Padres will be a week from today, when the two battle at Camelback Ranch.

Mookie Betts led the Dodgers with a career-high 35 home runs last season, and ranked second in the National League with a .533 slugging percentage. Since joining Los Angeles in 2020, Betts’ .521 slugging percentage ranks 12th in the majors among qualified hitters, according to SB Nation’s True Blade LA.

Monday’s game is set to be played just after 3 PM EST at the Peoria Sports Complex in Phoenix, AZ.