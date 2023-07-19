The Los Angeles Dodgers have been red hot since the All-Star break, but their injuries continue to pile up as the trade deadline approaches. The Dodgers signed outfielder Jake Marisnick to a deal on July 14 and five days later he is soon to find himself on the injured list after an MRI, according to Jack Harris.

Marisnick exited Tuesday's game after one at-bat. He replaced Jason Heyward in the third inning and ended up lasting only an inning and a half. The speculation is that Marisnick has a hamstring injury and will be out of the Dodgers lineup for quite a bit.

The Dodgers are Marisnick's third team this season. He started with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Detroit Tigers. He was two-for-five in four games with the Dodgers and is hitting .237 this season in 46 total games.

Marisnick's best season came in 2017 with the Houston Astros. He appeared in 106 games and had an OPS of .815 with 16 homers. He missed the playoffs due to injury but was awarded a World Series ring for his contributions in the regular season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jonny Deluca was recalled to replace Marisnick. He has seven hits in 33 at-bats with LA in 2023.

The Dodgers are also calling up left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl from the minor leagues. He's pitched in 16 games for LA this season, posting a 3.72 ERA. He made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2021. He has four straight scoreless outings in the big leagues.

The Dodgers have a lot of injuries but they also have depth and that is why they've been so successful 0ver the last decade. These reinforcements should hold well while some of LA's key players get healthy.