Dodgers outfielder James Outman was so hyped after the team brought back his outfield-mate Jason Heyward in free agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be one of the biggest players in free agency during this Hot Stove season, as they are one of the foremost suitors for the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But over the past few days, the Dodgers made an under-the-radar move when they re-signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a one-year, $9 million deal.

Heyward has always been one of the best defensive outfielders in the MLB since he broke through in the majors with the Atlanta Braves back in 2010. However, Heyward's bat went missing during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, paving the way for the Dodgers to pick him up for dirt-cheap in 2023. That only paved the way for a comeback season for the five-time Golden Glove award winner, which is why Dodgers outfielder James Outman was so hyped for his return.

“🙌🙌 HE'S BACK,” Outman wrote as a caption on his Instagram story celebrating the return of Jason Heyward in a Dodgers uniform.

In baseball, there may be no such thing as too much depth, and in the Dodgers' case, there is certainly plenty of room in the outfield for Heyward to contribute in such a big way, making James Outman's celebration that much more apt.

Outman and Heyward are two of the best defensive outfielders in the MLB, and with Heyward's renaissance at the plate, the Dodgers have two of the most versatile, lefty-hitting outfielders in the league.

At this point, it's unclear if Jason Heyward's 2023 improvements at the plate will stick moving forward. He slashed .269/.340/.473 in 377 plate appearances last season, a marked improvement over his last two years as a member of the Chicago Cubs. But for $9 million, there is little-to-no risk involved in bringing back one of the Dodgers' most crucial players last season.