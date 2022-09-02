For a brief moment in time, Joey Gallo was the most hated man in New York. The ex-Yankees outfielder struggled immensely for the pinstripes during his time there. While he was struggling, fans berated him and constantly booed him on the field. Eventually, Gallo was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the trade deadline.

On Thursday, Joey Gallo made his return to New York in a Dodgers uniform… but it wasn’t at Yankee Stadium. Instead, LA faced the Mets at Citi Field. Despite that, though, Gallo still heard a lot of boos from fans in attendance. That was surprising, to say the least. Gallo himself was also confused, though he chalked it up to New York being, well, New York. (via Los Angeles Times)

“I mean, I didn’t even play for the Mets, so I don’t know why the … they’re booing me,” Gallo said. “I don’t know. Yeah, New York. They boo a lot of people, though.”

After being traded from the Yankees, Joey Gallo had a bit of a resurgence with the Dodgers. The outfielder was suddenly hitting like his old form, and making some plays at the field to boot. Unfortunately, though, Gallo has hit a bit of a rough stretch as of late, going 0-for-16 from the plate.

While the Dodgers would want Gallo to break out of his slump, they have plenty of guys to pick up the slack on offense. With names such as Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger on your roster, hitting power won’t be hard to find. A return to form for Gallo would certainly be great, though.