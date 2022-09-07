Joey Gallo speaks out on Cody Bellinger’s hitting slump

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball at 93-42, but Cody Bellinger is struggling immensely. He’s batting .199 on the season with 17 homers and lately, Bellinger has been even worse. The outfielder slashed .192 in August and has yet to register a single hit in five games this month.

Joey Gallo, who is oh so familiar with offensive slumps, spoke out about his good friend’s recent misfortunes at the dish. Via Michael J. Duarte:

“I think he’s taking pretty good swings, he’s taking walks, that’s huge you know, you get on base, you can contribute more, it’s not always about how many hits you get. Cody Bellinger took three walks the other day, he’s an elite center fielder who brings versatility like he’s a stud. Just because you’re not hitting well, doesn’t mean you’re not contributing.”

Gallo does have a point. Bellinger is still getting on base and showing good plate discipline. Since the All-Star break, however, the former MVP is hitting a mere .173 with just six homers.

The Dodgers know what Cody Bellinger is capable of. We’re talking about a guy who once hit 47 bombs in a single season. He is the real deal. But baseball is a game where things can go astray, especially at the dish. There are enough other weapons in this lineup that are able to produce, as we’ve seen throughout 2022.

The best-case scenario is Bellinger raking come playoff time. He’s still playing good defense and that’s exactly why the 27-year-old is still in the lineup on a relatively regular basis. Hopefully, that’s exactly what will happen.