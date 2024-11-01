Kike Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series championship parade saw various celebratory moments between fans and players. However, Hernandez calling out rapper and New York Yankees fan Fat Joe was one of the most memorable moments of the day. Hernandez poked fun at the rapper's performance before Game 3 at Yankee Stadium in contrast to Ice Cube's before Game 2 during Los Angeles' rally from inside Dodgers Stadium.

In a video clip of Kike's speech, the World Series champion right-hander credits both rappers Fat Joe and Ice Cube for back-to-back assists in Games 2 and 3, per Dodgers Blue's Matt Moreno's X, formerly Twitter.

“Give it up for Ice Cube, people. Ice Cube came out in Game 2, and with his performance, we didn't even need to play the game because we already won it,” Hernandez said. “Then, we go to New York, and this guy; he used to be fat. He's not fat anymore. His name is Joe. He came out and sang it, and guess what? We didn't even need to play because after that performance, we had already won.”

Dodgers won both games to take a 3-0 lead before clinching the title in Game 5 (4-1) on Wednesday.

Kike Hernandez recalls a 2020 interview at 2020 Fanfest

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kike Hernandez also got the crowd going by reminding them of the Dodgers' recent success in capturing two World Series titles (2020, 2024) over the past four seasons.

“Hey, guys, 2020 fanfest, we got asked some really tough questions, and guess what? I said the 2020s decade was going to be the LA Dodgers decade,” Hernandez said. “And, guess what? Who has more championships than us in the 2020s? Absolutely nobody.”

The last time another MLB team won two championships in a five-year window was when the Boston Red Sox captured their previous World Series championship in 2018, five years removed from when David Ortiz led them to his last title in 2013.