Dodgers lose reliever Brusdar Graterol to concerning elbow injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball, but they can’t seem to catch a break on the mound. After recently losing Walker Buehler for the rest of the season due to Tommy John, the team has also just placed star reliever Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury.

Via Bill Plunkett:

#Dodgers have placed Brusdar Graterol on the IL with elbow inflammation. Was supposed to test it before game yesterday. Phil Bickford is recalled two days after being optioned. 1/2 — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 1, 2022

A brutal blow for the Dodgers. Graterol has been one of Dave Roberts’ most reliable bullpen weapons in 2022, making 41 appearances while posting a 3.02 ERA and 2-3 record. The hard-throwing righty has struck out 39 batters in 44.2 innings and allowed only 10 walks.

He’s almost always a late-innings guy who pitches one inning, but it’s a crucial go-to arm for the Dodgers before turning it over to closer Craig Kimbrel. It’s just elbow inflammation though therefore the hope is that with the proper treatment, Graterol can be back by the middle of the month.

He already missed around a month from July to August as well because of a shoulder problem. Needless to say, it’s been an injury-filled campaign for the 24-year-old Venezuelan.

On a more positive note, the Dodgers are on the brink of reinstating reliever Blake Treinen, who has been out since April. His return will help ease the temporary loss of Graterol.

LA wraps up a three-game set with the New York Mets on Thursday before hosting the San Diego Padres through the weekend. They’re currently 90-39 and the first team in the Majors to reach 90 wins. Clayton Kershaw also makes his return to the rotation against the Mets.