Los Angeles must complete careful planning to ensure Shohei Ohtani's contract deferral plan works, but will the effort will be worth it?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heavily invested in Shohei Ohtani's tenure in LA. However, Ohtani's 10-year $70 million contract will be paid out incrementally after a deferral agreement was reached. Now, the MLB is requiring the Dodgers to set aside a set amount of annual money for the deferral to be valid.

The Dodgers must carefully plan for their future deferral payments to Shohei Ohtani

There is a carefully laid-out plan the Dodgers must follow to make their contract deferral with Ohtani work. As previously reported, Los Angeles is committed to paying $2 million to Ohtani in 2024 and 2025. This grants them more short-term financial flexibility. Still, they need to set aside money for Ohtani's future payments.

From 2026 until the end of Ohtani's contract, the Dodgers will have to pay the $2 million. In addition, they must have $46 million set aside in an account or financial instrument, per the LA Times.

This plan will ensure Los Angeles can give Ohtani $68 million worth of his deferral money when the time comes.

The LA Times believes this plan should be no problem for “a financial giant like the Dodgers and their ownership group.”

A lot of planning and coordination with the MLB is taking place for Shohei Ohtani and LA's plans to come to fruition. The effort is worth it for a superstar talent like the 29-year-old.

Los Angeles won 100 regular season games during the 2023 season, but they were swept in the second round of the MLB Playoffs. Ohtani wants to help make sure such an occurrence is not repeated. Exciting times lie ahead for the Dodgers franchise.