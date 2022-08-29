Dodgers preparing for return of key pitcher ahead of stretch run

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a massive lead in the NL West. They are the best team in baseball at the moment as well. However, LA has their sights set on more than regular season success. With a ludicrous amount of money invested in star talent and a culture that expects to win, anything less than a World Series championship will be considered a failure for this ball club. And the Dodgers recently received good news ahead of the stretch run on reliever Blake Treinen, per Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio.

“#Dodgers Blake Treinen will go through one more rehab appearance, likely tomorrow. If that goes well, the expectation is he’ll be back on the active roster on September 2,” Toribio tweeted.

Treinen’s return will help cushion the blow of losing Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin. Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery and is out for the year. Gonsolin suffered a forearm injury and was recently placed on the 15-day IL. Fortunately for the Dodgers, Tony Gonsolin does not expect to miss more than a couple of weeks.

Nevertheless, the return of Blake Treinen will be crucial for LA’s pitching staff. He’s a valuable reliever who features some of the best stuff on the team. LA was hoping to have him return ahead of the postseason at the very latest. But his projected early September return will provide Treinen with plenty of time to settle in and feel comfortable on the mound again.

Treinen will be a vital piece to the puzzle as the Dodgers strive toward the World Series.