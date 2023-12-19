The Dodgers are looking for more pitching help

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made two big moves this offseason, signing Shohei Ohtani to a massive contract with significant deferrals, and trading for Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and extending him. However, the Dodgers are still looking to add more help in the starting pitching department to bolster the roster for 2024.

“Obviously it was a one for one swap, so we're still looking to add talent,” Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said, via Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation.

Given that the Dodgers basically had their rotation fall apart heading into the playoffs last season, it is not a surprise to hear Brandon Gomes say that the team is still trying to add more talent in that department this offseason. Shohei Ohtani will eventually pitch for the team, but that will not take place in 2024. The deferred money in his contract opens up some flexibility for the Dodgers to spend more on other players. Tyler Glasnow was a big addition, but Los Angeles still needs more.

The Dodgers are said to be one of the top suitors for Japanese free agent starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, among other teams being viewed as serious contenders to land him. Yoshinobu Yamamoto's decision should come down either this week or next week, and he would be a huge addition for the Dodgers.

However, there are some other options available for Los Angeles if Yamamoto goes elsewhere. Pitchers like Dylan Cease and possibly Corbin Burnes are available on the trade market, while Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are available as free agents, and likely will not sign until after Yamamoto.

It will be interesting to see who the Dodgers add to help the rotation, there are plenty of options available to them.