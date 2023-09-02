The Los Angeles Dodgers did everything they can to honor Kobe Bryant on “Lakers Night.” From the players wearing their Los Angeles Lakers Kobe jerseys, the team giving out Black Mamba-inspired gears, and inviting the Bryants to grace the event, it was just a memorable night for the team.

Making the whole thing even better, the Dodgers also gave the Bryant family a massive surprise by donating $100,000 to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit that aims to provide funding and sports programming for underserved athletes and boys and girls.

Mookie Betts and Dodgers president and part-owner Stan Kasten presented the donation to Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, along with their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Natalia and Bianka had special roles on the night, with the former throwing the ceremonial first pitch and the latter doing the traditional pre-game shout.

The Los Angeles Dodgers donated $100,000 to the Mambacita Sports Foundation on Lakers Night 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lFcgoM4QWA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

Kobe Bryant would have been so happy with the support that the Dodgers gave his foundation. It's definitely the kind of money that will go a long way to help the organization fulfill it's mission of promoting sports and making a positive impact on underserved athletes and the young generation.

As everyone knows, Kobe loves women's sports and has been one of the biggest supporters of its growth. While the Lakers legend is long gone, his Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation ensures that his legacy remains and his mission is being fulfilled.

It's certainly nice to see the Dodgers make the donation. While they celebrate the Purple and Gold franchise every year, this 2023 iteration of “Lakers Night” will surely be remembered.