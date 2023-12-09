The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to a contract with former San Diego Padres pitcher Nabil Crismatt in free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Nabil Crismatt are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Mike Mayer of Metsmerized and MetsMinors.Net. It is reportedly a minor league deal.

The Dodgers are looking to boost their pitching rotation. Crismatt obviously won't solve all of the Dodgers' pitching concerns, but he will provide valuable depth.

LA still has questions to answer. Their rotation was decimated by injuries in 2023 so depth is obviously pivotal. The Dodgers have star-power in the rotation as well, with Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller set to lead the charge.

So what role will Crismatt play?

Nabil Crismatt joins Dodgers

Crismatt, 28, made his big league debut in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He earned a bullpen role with the Padres for the 2021 campaign, pitching in 45 games and recording a 3.76 ERA. He improved in 2022 with San Diego, finishing the year with a 2.94 ERA across 50 appearances.

Crismatt pitched in just eight total games in 2023, however, seven of which came with the Padres and he appeared in one game for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers will be Crismatt's fourth big league team if he makes the MLB roster out of spring training. LA should have an available spot for him if he performs well in the spring.

In other news, Los Angeles is trying to add superstars in free agency. Shohei Ohtani remains an option, and if he signs elsewhere the Dodgers are expected to fully pursue Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A report emerged Friday that said Ohtani had agreed to a contract with the Blue Jays, but it was later refuted by a different report.

Only time will tell where Ohtani will end up. However, Dodgers fans should not overlook smaller moves such as the Crismatt signing, as pitching depth was one of LA's biggest areas of concern in 2023.