The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2023 Spring Training non-roster invites on Friday. Among the players listed were two of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, via Juan Toribio.

Miller is the No. 24 overall ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Stone is the No. 56 overall prospect. Both pitchers may impact Los Angeles this season. Their big league ETAs are both set for 2023. The Dodgers don’t feature as much pitching depth on the MLB roster as they have in previous seasons, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Miller and Stone on the team sooner rather than later.

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers still believe this is a team capable of making a World Series run amid their youth movement. LA will remain confident in regards to their starting pitching with stars like Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias leading the charge. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard are expected to round out the pitching staff.

But the harsh reality is that injuries do occur throughout the course of a 162-game campaign. And the Dodgers are well aware of this, as they used 10 different starting pitchers in 2022.

Bobby Miller will likely be the first man up in the event that a rotation spot opens up. But Gavin Stone, who’s emerged as a future star alongside Miller, will not be far behind.

This Dodgers team may not have as much firepower as the 2022 ball club. But their mix of veteran prowess and intriguing young talent will make Los Angeles an exciting team to follow this season.