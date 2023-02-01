Los Angeles Dodgers’ new broadcaster Stephen Nelson recently discussed his role with LA. Notably, Nelson cited a few Los Angeles’ greats as his inspiration, including Dodgers’ legend Vin Scully and Los Angeles Clippers’ famed broadcaster Ralph Lawler, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

“It’s a different challenge than I’ve ever had,” Nelson said. “If you grew up a fan of sports in Southern California, you had Vin Scully, you had Jaime (Jarrín), had Chick Hearn or you’re listening to Ralph Lawler on the Clippers. Every single night you could listen and watch broadcasting greatness … even though they weren’t teaching a class directly, I still went to their school.”

Joe Davis, who’s emerged as a Dodgers’ fan favorite, will remain with the team alongside Orel Hershiser in the booth. Nelson will simply fill in from time-to-time for Davis.

Stephen Nelson previously worked for MLB Network, serving as a regular on the show “Intentional Talk” with Kevin Millar. The new Dodgers’ broadcaster recently made a statement in reference to joining the organization.

“Hey LA, Stephen Nelson here. I just want to introduce myself. And tell you what an honor it is… beyond an honor to join the Dodgers’ broadcast team and be a tiny part of the Dodgers’ family,” Nelson said.

The Dodgers will come into the 2023 season facing more uncertainty than previous years. Nevertheless, they’ve been the best regular season ball club in baseball since 2019 and are expecting to enjoy another strong campaign.

Stephen Nelson will look to follow in the footsteps of Los Angeles’ historic broadcasters in 2023 with the Dodgers.