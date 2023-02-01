Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Trayce Thompson is a potential Cody Bellinger replacement for LA. Whether he takes over primary centerfield duties or not, Thompson has a strong chance of making the big league roster out of Spring Training. He recently addressed his mindset heading into 2023, per Dodgers Insider’s Rob Gutterman.

“I’ve always been motivated. If anything I just have a lot more of an opportunity from the start,” Thompson said. “I’ve always had to scratch and claw in Spring Training — not that I won’t this year, but I think there’s just a little more mental stability.”

Cody Bellinger’s offense fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. But the former NL MVP still provided excellent defense for the Dodgers in centerfield. Trayce Thompson and James Outman are the Dodgers’ top candidates to replace him. Thompson’s experience may provide him with an advantage in a possible centerfield battle.

“I know I’m going to be on a team,” Thompson continued. “I’ve never really had that in my career. As far as the motivation stuff, it’s always been the same. I feel like I’ve always unfortunately had this chip on my shoulders. But I enjoy it. I’m just looking forward to getting going.”

Trayce Thompson played a pivotal role for Los Angeles last season. He swung the bat well while impressing on defense. He’s versatile and can play any outfield position if necessary. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see him win the CF gig.

For now, Thompson will focus on doing the best he can in Spring Training with the Dodgers.