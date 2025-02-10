The Los Angeles Dodgers have reunited with former general manager Farhan Zaidi. The organization has hired him as a special advisor, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Ardaya reports that Zaidi will also assist Dodgers owner Mark Walter “in his other sports interests.” Walter is a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and part of Sparks LA Sports, the group that owns the Sparks. He also has stake in Chelsea Football Club and owns the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported in December that Zaidi, who was the Dodgers' GM from 2014 to 2018, was discussing a reunion with the team, though it was not yet clear what that role would be.

The Dodgers won the National League West in every season under Zaidi's leadership. The baseball exec also helped lay the groundwork for the Los Angeles teams that won the World Series in 2020 and 2024.

Zaidi returns to the Dodgers after spending the last six-plus years with their hated rival, the San Francisco Giants. He served as President of Baseball operations in San Francisco, and in 2021, was named MLB Executive of the Year. The Giants parted ways with him after last season, hiring franchise legend Buster Posey in his place.

“As tough as the last couple of months have been, and make no mistake whether you're a player getting released or DFA'd or a front office executive being let go, it's tough and you miss the game,” Zaidi said in a December appearance on Foul Territory. “But having people connect, reach out, see if I was interested in coming on board, that's been awesome.”

The Dodgers reload for a World Series title defense

Zaidi is entering a situation with the Dodgers that almost literally could not be any better. Coming off a World Series win over the New York Yankees in October, the Dodgers not just reloaded, they've crafted a baseball superteam.

While retaining most of the key pieces of their title run, the Dodgers have also added two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and generational Japanese talent Roki Sasaki to their rotation. In the bullpen, they brought in lefty Tanner Scott and former All-Star Kirby Yates.

On offense, they brought back Teoscar Hernandez and Kiké Hernandez, while adding Hyeseong Kim to their infield and Michael Conforto to the outfield.

As a result, FanGraphs projects the 2025 Dodgers to win 97 games, more than any team in baseball, and gives them a 23% chance to repeat as World Series champions.